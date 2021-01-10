Nomadland dominated popular and critical choices at the National Society of Film Critics Awards this time. The movie about a widow's journey through a desolated landscape won four major accolades, namely the best picture, the best cinematography, the best director for Chloé Zhao, and the best actress award for actor Frances McDormand. The best actor award went to Delroy Lindo for Da 5 Bloods.

Other feats 'Sound of Metal', 'Borat' sequel also won accolades

Paul Raci, who played the role of a deaf community leader in Sound of Metal, won the award for the best supporting actor. Late actor Chadwick Boseman couldn't bag any posthumous award, but he came third in the category for the best supporting actor. Maria Bakalova, who plays the teen daughter of prankster journalist Borat in the sequel, won the best-supporting actress award.

Twitter update The results were announced on Twitter

The jury decided on winners of each category through a voting meeting on Saturday. The results of each category were announced on Twitter. Voters were given the choice to cast three votes for each category, based on first, second, and third preferences. Those nominees who won the highest number of first references on any given category were declared winners.

On Rudy Giuliani We saw what the camera captured

Bakalova was recently interviewed by The New York Times regarding Borat Subsequent Moviefilm. Asked about her controversial scene with former NYC mayor Rudy Giuliani, she said the camera has captured whatever Giuliani was trying to do, so it's best left for the audience to judge. She praised Sacha Baron Cohen and said she knew Cohen would save her if she were under any risk.

Isolation redefined 'Nomadland' is about finding solace within oneself