Guess what is the latest OTT platform on the block! It's Lionsgate Play, the app by renowned studio Lionsgate, which was launched by global streamer, Starz. This platform will stream all Hollywood content - original series, films and other forms - across multiple regional languages that are getting unprecedented popularity during the pandemic. Its direct rivals include Disney+ Hotstar, Amazon Prime Video, and Netflix.

Details Lionsgate Play subscription cost is much lower than its rivals

Lionsgate Play will be available on Google Play Store, Apple app store, and Amazon firestick. Its yearly rate is Rs. 699 and monthly is Rs. 99. Most content will be in full-HD. Meanwhile, Amazon Prime Video and Netflix have monthly subscription rates of Rs. 129 and Rs. 199, respectively, with the latter limiting their service for their lowest subscription tier for smartphones only.

OTT contest Where is Lionsgate in the cut-throat Indian OTT race?

So, Lionsgate's deal seems more cost-effective than other seasoned OTT streaming players. Notably, the history of streaming platforms in India goes back to the late 2000s when BIGFlix (a Reliance Entertainment product) became the first dependent Indian OTT platform to get launched. Currently, there are around 30 active OTT platforms, including brands based on regional languages, in India. With Lionsgate joining, the competition gets more interesting.

Catalog Titles available: 'Hustlers', 'Angel Has Fallen', 'Hellboy', and 'The Gentlemen'

For now, the app of the global production house will offer select titles: Syrian civil war series No Man's Land, comedy series The Goes Wrong Show, and Love Life. Its arsenal also has premiere movies like Hustlers, Angel Has Fallen, Hellboy, and The Gentlemen. However, with time, they also intend to make original content for the Indian market, said Rohit Jain, MD (South Asia-Lionsgate).

Details Indian content with "exciting millennial stars" Kriti Sanon, Tiger Shroff