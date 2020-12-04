Abhishek Makwana, one of the writers of the popular television show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (TMKOC), has died by suicide. He was found dead inside his flat in Mumbai on November 27, reports said. Now, his family has claimed that he was a victim of cyber fraud and blackmail. Here are more details on this.

Details He had mentioned 'financial troubles' in suicide note

According to a report, the Charkop Police had filed a case of accidental death on November 27. The police also found a suicide note, written in Gujarati, in which the late writer had allegedly mentioned his financial troubles. "It spoke about difficulties in his personal life as well as financial troubles that he had been facing over the past many months," an official said.

Details Family is allegedly being harassed by cyber loan sharks

Abhishek's family members have alleged that after the death of the writer, they received many abusive calls from loan collectors. His brother Jenis said that he accessed Abhishek's email account and also revealed that he received calls from several different states of India and even Bangladesh and Myanmar, with the callers demanding to be paid back.

Statement He took small loans from 'easy loan' apps: Abhishek's brother

Jenis said he found out that his brother had taken a small loan from one of the "easy loan" apps that charge a very high rate of interest. "I looked at the transactions between them and my brother closely after that. I noticed that they kept sending small amounts despite my brother not applying for the loans," he claimed.

Investigation Police is currently investigating the matter

The police is currently investigating the matter. Reportedly, cops have reached out to Abhishek's bank for transaction details and his phone service provider for call records related to the loans. However, thus far, they have not found any solid evidence hinting toward fraud or harassment. "As and when we establish anything, we will proceed with the necessary action against the company," the official said.

Suicide helpline If you are having suicidal thoughts, please seek help