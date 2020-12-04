We all know by now that Mads Mikkelsen is succeeding Johnny Depp as the scheming wizard antagonist Gellert Grindelwald in Fantastic Beasts 3. Since the franchise comprises five parts, we can expect to see the skilled actor portraying the character in the lion's share of the series. Talking about it for the first time, the Hannibal star said it's a "super interesting, nice" role.

Comment Mikkelsen is both excited and anxious to portray Grindelwald

Despite being excited, Mikkelsen is anxious about the paradigm shifts in the performances, dialogue delivery and the difference in character treatment by the two actors. Admittedly, that's indeed a cause of concern because Depp's performances have always been dramatic, while Mikkelsen's grounded approach to a character brings out dark humor. "Well it's going to be me, so that's a difference," cheekily says Mikkelsen.

Observation "Has to be a bridge between" their performances, says Mikkelsen

"We're still working it out. There has to be a bridge between what Johnny did and what I'm going to do," he added about his character portrayal. Fortunately, the franchise is all about magic and so, Mikkelsen need not ape all of Depp, because this will be his role in the long run. "I also have to make it my own," he confessed.

Reaction Despite a potential role, Mikkelsen isn't happy with the circumstances

Given everything, Mikkelsen is not happy with the circumstances under which he was offered the role and he openly expressed it. "It's also a shocker that it came after what happened, which is just super sad. I wish both of them the best. These are sad circumstances. I hope both of them will be back in the saddle again really soon," he wished.

