The pandemic proved to be a great time to enjoy animation across genres. Sensing a lucrative opportunity, Warner Bros brought back one of the edgy jewels of animated cartoon of the 1990s, which are not talked about any longer. A reboot of Animaniacs, which was announced in 2018, has started streaming on Hulu from November 20, with the second season set for 2021.

90s cartoon A bit about the show that ran from 1993-1998

Created by Steven Spielberg, the animated series ran from 1993 to 1998 and was about three characters named Yakko, Wakko and Dot. There has been no information on their species but they are as wacky as cartoon used to get back at those times. The show was famous for pop culture references and slapstick comedy, often blending adult undertones and knowledge with childish fun.

Crazy stuff Reboot trailer: Spielberg basically spoofs himself in it!

Ever imagined Spielberg creating himself in a cartoon where someone addresses him as "son of a g*n"? Yup, you will find that after you get over the absolutely hilarious Jurassic Park environment recreated to welcome the Animaniacs trio back. You see the quintessential team of Dr Alan Grant, Dr Ellie Sattler and Dr Ian Malcolm pause their jeeps in front of a dinosaur-like silhouette.

Dinosaur fun! Nostalgia reloaded: 'Jurassic Park' theme plays in the background

Sattler looks at a drawing of the Animaniacs, calling them a "species of cartoon" that has been "extinct since 1998." That's when Grant turns her head to watch that halo reshape itself as Wakko, Yakko and Dot. With Jurassic Park theme playing in the background, we see Spielberg emerging and assuring them that this is a reanimated series with Pinky and the Brain returning!

Oopsie moment! Ran into controversy: An episode flashed a real-life phone-sex hotline

The Hulu show however wasn't without controversies. Its sixth episode accidentally flashed a phone sex hotline due to which the episode had to be taken down. Titled How to Brain Your Dragon, the episode had the number as part of an advertisement. While the number was probably intended to be a fake one, it turned out to be an actual phone sex hotline. Whoops!

Information Memorable! Deja vu moment for original voice actors