Man loses ₹2 lakh to after getting WhatsApp wedding invite

Scam details

Victim clicked on wedding invite

The victim clicked on what appeared to be a PDF file of the wedding invitation. However, it was actually an Android Application Package (APK) file meant to hack into their phone. This allowed cybercriminals to access personal data and steal ₹1.9 lakh from the victim's account. A case has been registered against an unidentified individual at Hingoli police station and with the cyber cell for investigation.