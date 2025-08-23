Man loses ₹2 lakh to after getting WhatsApp wedding invite
What's the story
A government employee in Maharashtra's Hingoli district has lost nearly ₹2 lakh to a cyber fraud. The victim received a wedding invitation on WhatsApp from an unknown number for an event on August 30. The message read, "Welcome. Shadi mein zarur aye (Do come to the wedding). 30/08/2025. Love is the master key that opens the gate of happiness."
Scam details
Victim clicked on wedding invite
The victim clicked on what appeared to be a PDF file of the wedding invitation. However, it was actually an Android Application Package (APK) file meant to hack into their phone. This allowed cybercriminals to access personal data and steal ₹1.9 lakh from the victim's account. A case has been registered against an unidentified individual at Hingoli police station and with the cyber cell for investigation.
Racket exposed
Cyber fraud racket busted in Thane
In a separate incident, a cyber fraud racket was busted in Thane, Maharashtra. Seven people from Goa were arrested for cheating job seekers by misusing their bank accounts and SIM cards. The accused lured victims with fake job offers and opened bank accounts in their names to facilitate illegal transactions. At least 80 aspirants were duped this way before the scam was uncovered by police authorities.