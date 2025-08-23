Jaishankar reminds US of Pakistan's past, says 'they have history'

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has reminded the United States of its history with Pakistan, especially the 2011 Abbottabad incident where Osama bin Laden was found. Speaking at the ET World Leaders Forum, he said that while there is increasing closeness between the US and Pakistan, they have a history of overlooking past events. "They have a history with each other. And they have a history of overlooking that history," he said.

Diplomatic remarks Jaishankar's comments on Trump inviting Pakistan army chief Jaishankar's comments come amid reports of US President Donald Trump inviting Pakistan Army chief Asim Munir to the White House. He said that countries often engage in politics of convenience, which may be tactical or beneficial. "The interesting thing is that when you look sometimes at the certificates that say somebody in the military will give, it's the same military which went into Abbottabad and found you know who there," he said.

Bilateral relations India responds to current challenges while keeping in mind strengths Jaishankar emphasized that India keeps in mind the strengths of its ties with the US. He said he responds to current challenges while keeping in mind the larger structural strengths of their relationship. "I know what I am about. I know what my strengths are, I know what is the importance and relevance of my relationship," he said.