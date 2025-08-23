India just banned real-money games, and it's a big deal
India just passed the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill, 2025, officially making it law.
The goal? To make online gaming safer by banning harmful real-money games while supporting e-sports and educational platforms.
Even PM Modi got in on the conversation earlier this year, joking with gamers about being a "noob," but he's serious about cleaning up the space.
The law's impact on the gaming landscape
This law is set to shake up India's gaming scene.
Some are happy it targets gambling-style games linked to financial losses and even tragic stories of debt, while others—especially startups—worry strict rules might slow down innovation.
The government says they've listened to everyone from parents to tech experts, aiming for a balance between fun opportunities and much-needed safeguards for players.