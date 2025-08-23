Nanded airport shut over serious safety violations, affecting thousands
India's aviation regulator (DGCA) ordered Shri Guru Gobind Singh Ji Airport in Nanded to close immediately after finding serious safety breaches that could endanger flights.
The violations were labeled "Level 1"—the most severe—meaning they had to be fixed right away.
Inspectors found big potholes on the runway, no backup power, and not enough fire trucks.
The airport also relied on outdated navigation tech instead of newer satellite systems.
These problems came up during a nationwide airport safety check.
Star Air—the only airline flying from Nanded—had to halt all 10 daily flights, affecting about 5,000 passengers each week.
With Nanded being a key Sikh pilgrimage spot and over 180,000 bookings already made, the closure is causing major headaches for travelers and pushing Star Air to ask the government for help.