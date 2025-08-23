Next Article
Jaishankar slams US for 'double standards' on Russian oil imports
India's External Affairs Minister Dr. S Jaishankar has called out the US for what he sees as a double standard on Russian oil imports.
At a recent global forum, he pointed out that while India is being hit with US tariffs and accused of profiteering, China—who actually buys even more Russian oil—isn't facing the same pressure.
US's selective approach raises eyebrows
The US says it's worried that sanctioning China could spike global energy prices, so only India faces these new tariffs.
Interestingly, just a couple of years ago, American officials encouraged India to buy Russian oil to help keep markets stable.
Now, Jaishankar's comments are highlighting how quickly those policies can shift depending on who's involved.