Jaishankar slams US for 'double standards' on Russian oil imports India Aug 23, 2025

India's External Affairs Minister Dr. S Jaishankar has called out the US for what he sees as a double standard on Russian oil imports.

At a recent global forum, he pointed out that while India is being hit with US tariffs and accused of profiteering, China—who actually buys even more Russian oil—isn't facing the same pressure.