Bihar engineer's hidden assets exceed ₹100cr, raids reveal
What's the story
Vinod Kumar Rai, a superintendent engineer in Bihar's rural development department, is under investigation for allegedly amassing wealth beyond his known income. The probe is being conducted by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the state police. The EOW raided his residence in Patna and office in Sitamarhi, unearthing assets worth around ₹100 crore or more.
Raid discoveries
EOW recovers ₹55 lakh in cash
During the raid that was conducted on Friday, the EOW recovered ₹35 lakh in cash and burnt notes worth around ₹20 lakh. The team also found charred currency notes of high value. Apart from cash, they seized over 12 bank deposits, several plots of land, gold biscuits, and jewelry from Rai's premises.
Possible charges
Action likely against Rai's wife
Rai was detained and questioned at his residence by the EOW officials. The investigation is still ongoing, with more details expected to emerge soon. Sources said that action could be taken against his wife, Babli Rai, for allegedly obstructing the probe and burning currency notes. The Directorate of Enforcement (ED) is likely to intervene in this case as it has already sought information from the EOW.