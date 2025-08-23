Bihar engineer's hidden assets exceed ₹100cr, raids reveal

During the raid that was conducted on Friday, the EOW recovered ₹35 lakh in cash and burnt notes worth around ₹20 lakh. The team also found charred currency notes of high value. Apart from cash, they seized over 12 bank deposits, several plots of land, gold biscuits, and jewelry from Rai's premises.

Possible charges

Action likely against Rai's wife

Rai was detained and questioned at his residence by the EOW officials. The investigation is still ongoing, with more details expected to emerge soon. Sources said that action could be taken against his wife, Babli Rai, for allegedly obstructing the probe and burning currency notes. The Directorate of Enforcement (ED) is likely to intervene in this case as it has already sought information from the EOW.