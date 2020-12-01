Celebrity couple Bharti Singh and Harsh Limbachiyaa have been surrounded by trolls ever since their name emerged in a drugs case. As Harsh recently shared pictures with Bharti on Instagram, trolls attacked them and started talking about their recent arrest over allegations of drug use. Harsh has now reacted to some of them, telling one to "just go to sleep." Here's more on this.

Details When we are together nothing else matters, Harsh wrote

Sharing a couple of pictures on Instagram, Harsh wrote, "When we are together nothing else matters (sic)." While many fans and friends from the industry showered love upon the couple, it did not take long for trolls to start talking about their arrest. However, this did not sit well with Harsh and he slammed the trolls.

Details Why are trolls attacking Bharti and Harsh?

Bharti and Harsh have become a target for trolls since they were arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) for possessing drugs. For the unversed, Bharti and Harsh's residence in Mumbai was raided by NCB last month, and 86.5 grams of cannabis was allegedly found there. The couple was subsequently arrested by the agency. They have since been granted bail by a Mumbai court.

Instagram Post Here is what Harsh had posted on Instagram

Instagram post A post shared by haarshlimbachiyaa30 on December 1, 2020 at 6:50 pm IST

Response Put a display picture first, Harsh tells troll

Many trolls commented that Bharti should be dropped from The Kapil Sharma Show. To one such user, Harsh replied, "Go to sleep, uncle," and to other, he said, "First put your photo as the display picture. If you think your photo is worth showing." He later disabled comments on the Instagram post.

Support Earlier, Krushna Abhishek and Kiku Sharda supported Bharti

Earlier, Bhart's co-stars also cleared the air about her being ousted from the show. Krushna Abhishek said, "I have not heard of any such discussion or development from the channel's end. No such decision has been taken by the channel. Even if something like this happens, I will support Bharti (sic)." Prior to him, Kiku Sharda also rubbished such rumors.

Reaction 'I am angry on Bharti,' said comedian Raju Srivastava

While many celebrities came out in support of Bharti and Harsh, some of them slammed them after the drug allegations against them surfaced. Fellow comedian Raju Srivastava had said, "Usko dekh ke kabhi nahi laga ki drugs leti hogi...I would get curious as to how her friends could dance all night, not sleep and more...No one can be trusted (sic)."

Case A brief about the ongoing drugs probe by NCB