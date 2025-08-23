No, TikTok is not coming back to India

Government stance

Government has not unblocked TikTok: IT Ministry official

An official from India's IT Ministry also confirmed to TechCrunch that the government has not "unblocked or done anything" to lift the ban under Section 69A of the IT Act. This was corroborated by a TikTok spokesperson who said, "We have not restored access to TikTok in India and continue to comply with the Government of India's directive."