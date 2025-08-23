When to listen for aliens: NASA study reveals optimal times Technology Aug 23, 2025

Scientists from Penn State and NASA's Jet Propulsion Lab found that looking for alien radio signals during certain planetary lineups could make a big difference.

By digging into 20 years of NASA Deep Space Network data, they discovered that when Earth and Mars are lined up just right, there's a 77% chance aliens could detect our broadcasts—way higher than the usual 12% with other alignments.