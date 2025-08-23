When to listen for aliens: NASA study reveals optimal times
Scientists from Penn State and NASA's Jet Propulsion Lab found that looking for alien radio signals during certain planetary lineups could make a big difference.
By digging into 20 years of NASA Deep Space Network data, they discovered that when Earth and Mars are lined up just right, there's a 77% chance aliens could detect our broadcasts—way higher than the usual 12% with other alignments.
Exoplanet systems with aligned orbits are prime listening spots
The team also pointed out that exoplanet systems where planets' orbits line up—especially those edge-on from Earth—are prime spots to listen for alien messages.
They recommend focusing on nearby systems (within about 23 light-years) that share these orbital planes, since aliens might use similar "aimed" communication tricks.
New method could boost SETI efforts
This approach could help SETI researchers fine-tune their hunt by targeting times and places where signals are most likely.
It works not just for radio waves but also laser signals, opening up more ways to catch a cosmic "hello."