Google Pixel 10 series, Pixel Watch 4, Buds 2a unveiled

Magic Cue, Pixelsnap, Buds 2a, and Watch 4

There's more than just phones: Google introduced Magic Cue (which predicts what you'll do next) and Pixelsnap, a magnetic accessory system for the Pixel 10 lineup.

The $130 Pixel Buds 2a bring Active Noise Cancellation and Transparency Mode.

Plus, the new Pixel Watch 4 is all about repair-friendly design and improved safety features—and comes in two sizes with plenty of color options.

Both Buds 2a and Watch 4 hit stores October 9; the Fold model lands then too.