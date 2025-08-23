Google Pixel 10 series, Pixel Watch 4, Buds 2a unveiled
Google just showed off its latest gadgets at the Made by Google event. The headline grabbers are the Pixel 10 Pro and Pixel 10 Pro Fold—both running on the new Tensor G5 chip, with better cameras and longer battery life.
Preorders for the Pixel 10 series started August 20, with most models available from August 28. The Pixel 10 Pro Fold will be available to order starting October 9.
Magic Cue, Pixelsnap, Buds 2a, and Watch 4
There's more than just phones: Google introduced Magic Cue (which predicts what you'll do next) and Pixelsnap, a magnetic accessory system for the Pixel 10 lineup.
The $130 Pixel Buds 2a bring Active Noise Cancellation and Transparency Mode.
Plus, the new Pixel Watch 4 is all about repair-friendly design and improved safety features—and comes in two sizes with plenty of color options.
Both Buds 2a and Watch 4 hit stores October 9; the Fold model lands then too.