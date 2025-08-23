Remember when TikTok's website was accessible in India? Explained

No order to unban TikTok yet

TikTok and dozens of other Chinese apps were banned back in June 2020 over national security and privacy worries.

Even with this brief blip, officials say there's been no order to bring TikTok back—and users couldn't actually log in or watch anything anyway.

It's a reminder that digital bans can be tricky behind the scenes, but for now, nothing has changed for Indian fans hoping for TikTok's return.