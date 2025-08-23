Next Article
Remember when TikTok's website was accessible in India? Explained
In August 2022, some Indian users noticed TikTok's official website was briefly accessible—cue rumors about a comeback after its 2020 ban.
But both the government and TikTok quickly clarified: the app is still very much blocked under Section 69A of the IT Act.
The momentary access was just a tech glitch, not a policy change.
No order to unban TikTok yet
TikTok and dozens of other Chinese apps were banned back in June 2020 over national security and privacy worries.
Even with this brief blip, officials say there's been no order to bring TikTok back—and users couldn't actually log in or watch anything anyway.
It's a reminder that digital bans can be tricky behind the scenes, but for now, nothing has changed for Indian fans hoping for TikTok's return.