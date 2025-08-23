ISRO chief talks about India's space achievements at National Space Day

Narayanan and Union Minister Jitendra Singh's remarks

Narayanan highlighted how missions like Aditya L1, SpaDex docking, and the NASA-ISRO NISAR project are putting India on the world map.

Union Minister Jitendra Singh cheered achievements like the Chandrayaan 3 moon landing and the conceptualization of Gaganyaan in 2018.

Looking ahead, there is anticipation of future collaboration with agencies like SpaceX and ESA for human spaceflights—so expect even bigger things in the future.