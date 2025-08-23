ISRO chief talks about India's space achievements at National Space Day
At this year's National Space Day, ISRO chief V Narayanan gave a big shoutout to India's recent space milestones—like sending astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla to the International Space Station, a mission inspired by an idea from PM Modi.
He also recognized astronauts Prashanth Nair, Angad Prathap, and Ajit Krishnan for their contributions.
Narayanan and Union Minister Jitendra Singh's remarks
Narayanan highlighted how missions like Aditya L1, SpaDex docking, and the NASA-ISRO NISAR project are putting India on the world map.
Union Minister Jitendra Singh cheered achievements like the Chandrayaan 3 moon landing and the conceptualization of Gaganyaan in 2018.
Looking ahead, there is anticipation of future collaboration with agencies like SpaceX and ESA for human spaceflights—so expect even bigger things in the future.