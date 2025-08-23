New technique reshapes your cornea without lasers or surgery
Scientists in California have created a new technique called electromechanical reshaping (EMR) that can adjust the shape of your cornea—without any lasers or surgery.
Instead, it uses gentle electrical pulses through a special contact lens to soften the eye's surface so it can be reshaped quickly and precisely.
EMR vs LASIK
Unlike LASIK, which removes tissue with lasers and can cause side effects like dry eyes or nerve pain, EMR leaves the cornea intact.
The whole thing takes about a minute and has been demonstrated for nearsightedness in ex vivo rabbit eyes, while its potential for farsightedness and astigmatism is a subject of future research.
It might even be reversible and cost less than current options.
Potential game-changer in vision correction
EMR still needs more animal testing before it's tried on humans—and funding is tight—but researchers are hopeful this could become a safer, simpler alternative for people wanting better vision without surgery.