AI tools like Gemini, GPT-4o can't replace journalists yet
A 2025 study from NYU's Hilke Schellmann shows that popular AI tools like Google Gemini 2.5 Pro and OpenAI's GPT-4o aren't quite ready to take over journalism.
They handled short meeting summaries with few mistakes, but missed about half the important details in longer ones.
AIs missed important details in longer summaries
When it came to finding scientific sources, most AIs found less than 6% of what human reviewers did—only Semantic Scholar got close, matching about half the sources once.
These gaps mean relying on AI could lead to missing or misrepresenting key facts.
AI might assist journalists, but not replace them
The takeaway? Journalists still need to double-check what AI produces, which actually adds more work instead of saving time.
Even though newsrooms are investing big in these tools, real people are still essential for trustworthy reporting.