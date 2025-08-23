India's space scene: Over 350 startups today
ISRO marked National Space Day with its big National Space Meet 2.0, spotlighting how India's space scene has exploded from just one or two startups in 2014 to over 350 today.
Young companies like Skyroot, Agnikul, Pixxel, Dhruva, and Digantara are making waves in satellite launches and new tech—showing that space isn't just for the big players anymore.
ISRO's roadmap for the next decade
Recent government reforms like easier spectrum access and tech transfers have opened doors for private players.
ISRO's chairman shared that they're aiming to triple the number of operational satellites and boost navigation and Earth observation services in the coming decade.
Leaders at the event called for everyone—from startups to universities—to work together so India can be a global space leader by 2040, powered by new technologies like AI, quantum computing, and big data analytics.