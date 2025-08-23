IITians decode Moon's surface chemistry using ISRO's Chandrayaan-2 data

Students from IIT Bombay have successfully mapped the chemical composition of the Moon's surface, using data collected by ISRO 's Chandrayaan-2 mission. The achievement was part of a challenge set by ISRO's U R Rao Satellite Centre (URSC) during the Inter-IIT Tech Meet. The team used advanced astrophysics and data analysis techniques to extract meaningful information from complex X-ray spectra.

Mission details Understanding Moon's X-ray fluorescence and class The Moon, which has no atmosphere to shield it, is constantly bombarded by intense X-ray radiation from the Sun. When these rays hit the lunar surface, elements there emit their own distinct light, like a natural form of X-ray fluorescence. This phenomenon helps scientists determine the Moon's composition. Chandrayaan-2's Large Area Soft X-ray Spectrometer (CLASS) leverages this effect to scan and map almost the entire lunar surface from 100km above.

Recognition 'Once-in-a-lifetime experience...' The rich dataset collected by CLASS is available on ISRO's Pradan portal, but its scientific value has largely remained unexplored until now. "It was simultaneously exhilarating and humbling to be working with data from ISRO's flagship Chandrayaan mission," said Ravi Kumar, the lead student from the winning team at IIT Bombay. "Every step felt like we were contributing to something monumental, a once-in-a-lifetime experience that connected us directly to India's space exploration legacy."

Research impact Faculty members' take on students' achievement Prof Varun Bhalerao, the faculty member who guided the post-competition research, said, "Our students applied advanced astrophysics and data analysis techniques to extract meaningful surface chemistry information from complex X-ray spectra." He added that their dedication to transforming competition results into publishable research exemplifies the best of scientific inquiry. Prof Shireesh Kedare, Director of IIT Bombay, also praised his students for consistently rising to meet even the most challenging scientific problems when given an opportunity.