Director Michael Apted, who was known for directing the James Bond film The World is Not Enough in 1999, has died at the age of 79 years. The news was confirmed by his agent. However, the reason for his death has not yet been disclosed. He died in Los Angeles on January 7. Soon after news of his death broke, tributes came flooding in.

Tribute Producers remember Apted on Twitter

Tweets by producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G Wilson remembered Apted as "a director of enormous talent" who had equal dexterity among all genres. "He was beloved by all those who worked with him. We loved working with him on The World Is Not Enough and send our love and support to his family, friends and colleagues," the tweet stated.

History Band Garbage, music composer David G Arnold remember Apted's talent

Garbage, the band which performed the theme for the Bond movie, praised Apted as a charming soul, while composer David G Arnold, who worked with Apted on four movies, tweeted about the director, calling him, "A more trusting, funny, friendly and, most importantly, kind, person you'd never meet." However, Apted's legacy was also diverse on the documentary front, thanks to his Up docuseries.

'7 Up' Apted started reality show-centric docuseries in 1964

Apted started a trend of the reality show way back in 1964 with 7 Up, a series showing how several children chosen for the docuseries were being raised. The candidates were from all walks of life and the ideology behind Apted's series was Aristotle's quote: "Give me a child until he is seven and I will show you the man."

Details The Up series bagged Apted multiple BAFTAs