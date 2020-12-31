Bang Bang singer Jessie J had a rather difficult time during Christmas this year due to her health. Fortunately, she stayed away from contracting the novel coronavirus, but faced a lot of pain from Meniere's disease. The artist took to Instagram to share her frustration and also spread awareness about this disease in a lengthy post. Let's hear her out.

Jessie tabulated her entire experience with the disease on Christmas Eve in that Instagram post, with an image of the artist smiling back strongly. She stated, "Went to an ear doctor and got told I have meniere syndrome," while elaborating how she tried to keep herself calm by taking a nap, watching Netflix miniseries, The Queen's Gambit, and making pasta.

But, Meniere's disease turned out to be far tougher than she had imagined, as she had difficulties walking properly. According to Mayo Clinic, the disease affects one's inner ear and generally affects one ear. The disease induces bouts of vertigo that may last for hours. It also creates a constant sound of hissing or buzzing inside the ear, causing an inability to hear properly.

The 32-year-old artist voiced her frustration in a recent Instagram live, narrating her experiences. She said that she struggled to hear, talk or sing at a stretch. In her Instagram post, she said she couldn't focus on watching TV because her ear felt like "someone crawled in and turned a hair dryer on." She, however, noted "that a lot of people suffer from it."

