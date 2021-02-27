Thanks to Yashraj Mukhate's Rasode Me Kaun Tha theme, we know it was Rashi who put the empty cooker on the cooking stove. In recent weeks, Mukhate has treated internet users with several foot-tapping tunes. But do you know he was drawn to music since he was three? Recently, Mukhate spoke with Humans of Bombay about his music, how he is handling stardom, and more.

Beginning 'I knew I wanted to be a musician'

Mukhate revealed that he was merely three years old when his father got him a keyboard. "I'd carry it with me everywhere and would play it every chance I got. I knew I wanted to be a musician," he said. Fortunately, his parents were supportive but they wanted him to get a degree before venturing into music. Eventually, Mukhate took up engineering.

Journey Mukhate made music using 'dabbas' and 'chocolate wrappers'

Even while pursuing engineering, Mukhate didn't lose sight of his passion. Once done with classes, he would get on YouTube and learn whatever he could. "I'd get on YouTube-I've learned everything from there! (sic)" he said. After completing the course, Mukhate decided to dedicate his energy to music. Since he didn't have enough equipment, he created music with dal dabbas or chocolate wrappers.

Quote He began his journey with jingles

"I started composing jingles! ...I was excited to do any work related to music! Aai-Baba weren't on social media, so they'd wonder what I was doing. I wanted to wait till I could show them a Yashraj Mukhate original," Mukhate said.

What happened 'Rasode Me Kaun Tha' became Mukhate's ticket to stardom

Reminiscing his journey, Mukhate said Kokilaben's dialogue (from Hindi TV serial Saath Nibhana Saathiya) already had a rhythm. "So I worked on the dialogue for a day and posted it online the next morning. I switched off my phone after and started working on a deliverable," he revealed. When he switched on his phone, he was surprised to see the reactions.

Stardom The viral video opened new opportunities for Mukhate

Expressing his happiness, Mukhate said after the success, he agreed to almost everything that came his way. "Vishal Bhardwaj Sir and I worked on a song together; he wanted to work with me. ME," he emphasized. Mukhate added that his friends still can't believe it was the Rasoda tune that went insanely viral. "But life is unpredictable like that," he noted.

Quote Smriti Irani and Anurag Kashyap complimented him

"Smriti Ma'am shared my video, Anurag Kashyap sir DM'd me saying, 'Good work,' and shared his number with me. It was a lot to process. Aai immediately got a kala dhaga and tied it on my wrist, (sic)" he revealed.

Details Mukhate is still processing the success

Talking about the fickle nature of social media stardom, Mukhate said that he expected the buzz around him would die down. But "small surprises" kept him going. "Earlier, people referred to me as an 'engineer' but now that's changed, it's Yashraj Mukhate, the artist. Let's see how life surprises me next, but abhi toh pawri ho rahi hai," he said.

Instagram Post You can read the complete post here

Instagram post A post shared by officialhumansofbombay on February 25, 2021 at 9:24 pm IST

Background Who is Yashraj Mukhate?