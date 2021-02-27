-
Yashraj Mukhate speaks on his love for music, viral tunesLast updated on Feb 27, 2021, 04:03 pm
-
Thanks to Yashraj Mukhate's Rasode Me Kaun Tha theme, we know it was Rashi who put the empty cooker on the cooking stove. In recent weeks, Mukhate has treated internet users with several foot-tapping tunes.
But do you know he was drawn to music since he was three?
Recently, Mukhate spoke with Humans of Bombay about his music, how he is handling stardom, and more.
-
In this article'I knew I wanted to be a musician' Mukhate made music using 'dabbas' and 'chocolate wrappers' He began his journey with jingles 'Rasode Me Kaun Tha' became Mukhate's ticket to stardom The viral video opened new opportunities for Mukhate Smriti Irani and Anurag Kashyap complimented him Mukhate is still processing the success You can read the complete post here Who is Yashraj Mukhate?
-
Beginning
'I knew I wanted to be a musician'
-
Mukhate revealed that he was merely three years old when his father got him a keyboard.
"I'd carry it with me everywhere and would play it every chance I got. I knew I wanted to be a musician," he said.
Fortunately, his parents were supportive but they wanted him to get a degree before venturing into music.
Eventually, Mukhate took up engineering.
-
Journey
Mukhate made music using 'dabbas' and 'chocolate wrappers'
-
Even while pursuing engineering, Mukhate didn't lose sight of his passion. Once done with classes, he would get on YouTube and learn whatever he could.
"I'd get on YouTube-I've learned everything from there! (sic)" he said.
After completing the course, Mukhate decided to dedicate his energy to music. Since he didn't have enough equipment, he created music with dal dabbas or chocolate wrappers.
-
Quote
He began his journey with jingles
-
"I started composing jingles! ...I was excited to do any work related to music! Aai-Baba weren't on social media, so they'd wonder what I was doing. I wanted to wait till I could show them a Yashraj Mukhate original," Mukhate said.
-
What happened
'Rasode Me Kaun Tha' became Mukhate's ticket to stardom
-
Reminiscing his journey, Mukhate said Kokilaben's dialogue (from Hindi TV serial Saath Nibhana Saathiya) already had a rhythm.
"So I worked on the dialogue for a day and posted it online the next morning. I switched off my phone after and started working on a deliverable," he revealed.
When he switched on his phone, he was surprised to see the reactions.
-
Stardom
The viral video opened new opportunities for Mukhate
-
Expressing his happiness, Mukhate said after the success, he agreed to almost everything that came his way.
"Vishal Bhardwaj Sir and I worked on a song together; he wanted to work with me. ME," he emphasized.
Mukhate added that his friends still can't believe it was the Rasoda tune that went insanely viral.
"But life is unpredictable like that," he noted.
-
Quote
Smriti Irani and Anurag Kashyap complimented him
-
"Smriti Ma'am shared my video, Anurag Kashyap sir DM'd me saying, 'Good work,' and shared his number with me. It was a lot to process. Aai immediately got a kala dhaga and tied it on my wrist, (sic)" he revealed.
-
Details
Mukhate is still processing the success
-
Talking about the fickle nature of social media stardom, Mukhate said that he expected the buzz around him would die down. But "small surprises" kept him going.
"Earlier, people referred to me as an 'engineer' but now that's changed, it's Yashraj Mukhate, the artist. Let's see how life surprises me next, but abhi toh pawri ho rahi hai," he said.
-
Instagram Post
You can read the complete post here
-
A post shared by officialhumansofbombay on
-
Background
Who is Yashraj Mukhate?
-
Mukhate made a mix of a dialogue from the show Saath Nibhana Saathiya, which he set to a catchy tune became a national sensation overnight.
He earned almost a million followers on Instagram in a matter of days.
He followed it up with other viral tunes like Biggini Shoot, Twaada Kutta Tommy and the latest one to break the internet, Pawri Hori Hai.