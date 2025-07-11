Pak actor Humaira died 9 months ago; brother demands probe 

Pakistani actor and model Humaira Asghar Ali was found dead in her Karachi apartment under mysterious circumstances earlier this week. Reportedly, Ali actually passed away months ago, in October 2024. Her death and discovery have sparked a media frenzy, with reports suggesting her family had disowned her. These claims were refuted by Naveed Asghar, Ali's brother, later, who traveled from Lahore to claim her body. He demanded an investigation into the circumstances of his sister's death.

Family's response 'She hadn't been in touch for...' Asghar told reporters, "We have come here and after fulfilling all the legal requirements, have received the dead body." He clarified that his sister had moved to Karachi from Lahore about seven years ago and had chosen to live separately. Although she visited their family home once every six months to a year, she hadn't been in touch for the past year and a half.

Family's shock 'Family tried to reach out to Ali...' Asghar shared that six months ago, the family had tried to reach out to Ali but her phone was switched off and she had never shared her address with them. They even contacted one of her friends, only to be told that she "did not know the actress." "Then, when this incident happened, we were suddenly shocked," he said. As per Arab News, Ali's body was found in a "very advanced stage of decomposition."