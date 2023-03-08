World

Pakistan: Attack on Hindu students fails to dampen Holi spirit

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan Mar 08, 2023, 04:53 pm 3 min read

At least 15 Hindu students were attacked in Pakistan on Monday

A day after Holi celebrations in Pakistan were marred by an awful attack on Hindu students celebrating Holi at the Punjab University, Lahore, people in the major cities appear unfazed and have maintained the festival's enthusiasm. People in Karachi danced to popular Holi songs like Amitabh Bachchan's Range Barse song while hurling colored powder and water at one another.

Why does this story matter?

Pakistan, which is a Muslim-majority country, has nearly 4.5 million Hindus living there, per the 2017 Census.

Attacks on minorities by extremist groups are, however, not uncommon in the country, particularly during festivals.

Hindus believe that Holi sends a message of unity and friendship, bridging the communal divide, so efforts have been made by both communities to celebrate festivals together.

First, know about the attack on Hindu students

At least 15 Hindu students were injured in Pakistan on Monday (March 6) after members of the Islami Jamiat Tulba (IJT), an Islamist student group, allegedly prevented them from celebrating Holi on the campus of Punjab University, Lahore, per PTI. The event is believed to have occurred at the Law College, Lahore, when roughly 30 Hindu students had gathered to play Holi.

Watch: Visuals of the attack on students celebrating Holi

Pakistan: Days after Baloch students come under attack in Islamabad’s Quaid-i-Azam University, radical Muslims raising Islamist slogans assault Hindu students for celebrating Holi in Punjab University, Lahore.



At least 15 Hindu students injured, no action against attackers yet. pic.twitter.com/befegSxU6s — Sonam Mahajan (@AsYouNotWish) March 7, 2023

University officials denied involvement of IJT in attack

University officials, on the other hand, denied that the IJT was involved in the attack. "None of the students involved in a brawl with the Hindu students belong to the IJT," Punjab University Spokesperson Ibrahim Shahid told PTI. Another representative, Khurram Shahzad, stated that the administration had not authorized Hindu students to play Holi on campus.

In Karachi, Holi celebrated with gusto and glee

In contrast, people from all communities in Pakistan celebrated Holi in Karachi with religious fervor and danced to Bollywood Holi songs such as Amitabh Bachchan's famous, Range Barse from the movie Silsila, per AP. People also highlighted the significance of Holi as the triumph of good over evil, while others posed for pictures and also distributed sweets as part of the celebrations.

Holi sees participation from members of other religions in Pakistan

The Hindu community in Karachi, Pakistan, celebrated Holi — the festival of colors — this past week. pic.twitter.com/flEIEofnsN — The Associated Press (@AP) March 8, 2023

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif extends Holi greetings

Meanwhile, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif offered his greetings to the Hindu community on the occasion of Holi. "I extend my heartiest felicitations & greetings to Hindus around the world, especially our Pakistani Hindu community, on the festive occasion of Holi. May the Festival of Colours & Spring bring peace and joy for all!" he tweeted on Tuesday.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leaders shared visuals of Holi celebration

ہندو کمیونٹی کو رنگوں کا تہوار ہولی مبارک۔ہندو دھرم میں ہولی کا تہوار بڑی اہمیت ہے۔

یے سچ کی فتح کا کا دن ہے۔

اس موقع پر بھگوان سے پراتھنا ہے کہ پاکستان پر جبر کا دور ختم ہو۔ جمہوریت اور انصاف کی بالادستی ہو۔ پاکستام میں حقیقی آزادی قائم ہو۔

#Holi#عمران_خان_ہماری_ریڈ_لائن pic.twitter.com/zhIYEvaCmW — LAL MALHI (@LALMALHI) March 6, 2023