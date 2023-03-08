World

In a first, Indian-American Arun Subramanian becomes NY court judge

In a first, Indian-American Arun Subramanian becomes NY court judge

Written by Ayushi Goswami Mar 08, 2023, 04:10 pm 1 min read

Arun Subramanian is also the first South Asian judge to serve on the New York court's bench (Photo credit: Twitter/@JudiciaryDems)

Attorney Arun Subramanian on Tuesday became the first Indian-American to be appointed as the district judge for the Southern District Court of New York (SDNY), according to the United States Senate Judiciary Committee. Tweeting about the confirmation, the committee wrote, "Subramanian has been directly engaged in every aspect of civil litigation and has clerked at every level of the federal judiciary."

The tweet by US Senate Judiciary Committee

CONFIRMED: Arun Subramanian to the Southern District of New York.



He’s been directly engaged in every aspect of civil litigation and has clerked at every level of the federal judiciary.



He is also the first South Asian judge to serve on this bench. pic.twitter.com/MImxdet7HQ — Senate Judiciary Committee (@JudiciaryDems) March 7, 2023

Biden announced Subramanian's nomination in 2022

To note, US President Joe Biden nominated Subramanian for the position in September last year. According to the White House, with Subramnian's name, the total number of federal judicial nominees reached 143, as this was Biden's 26th round of nominations. Subramanian is also the first South Asian judge to serve on the New York court's bench.