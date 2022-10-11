Tulsi Gabbard quits Democratic Party, says 'elitist cabal' controls party
Former Democratic presidential candidate in the US, Tulsi Gabbard, announced her departure from the Democratic Party on Tuesday, Fox News reported. The former Hawaii Congresswoman announced her decision to quit on Twitter in a series of posts, including a video, and labeled the party "elitist cabal." Gabbard didn't, however, mention whether she would join the rival Republican Party or embrace any other political affiliation.
Gabbard's announcement came after she blasted Joe Biden's administration over the weekend for not caring about Americans. She also launched her YouTube podcast series on Tuesday. Gabbard said—in its first episode—as a youngster, she was inspired by Democrats for opposing the Vietnam war and backing Hawaii's plantation workers. She, however, asserted she can no longer be associated with what the party has become today.
In a tweet announcing her exit from the organization, Gabbard said, "I can no longer remain in today's Democratic Party that is now under the complete control of an elitist cabal of warmongers driven by cowardly wokeness, who divide us by racializing every issue & stoke anti-white racism." She also urged other moderate Democrats to join her in abandoning the party.
Gabbard has been distant from the party since she was unsuccessful in her bid for the Democratic nomination for the 2020 US presidential election. She has also started publicly criticizing President Joe Biden, accusing him of "pouring fuel on the flames" of the nation's divisiveness.
Meanwhile, former US House Speaker Newt Gingrich applauded Gabbard for rejecting the Democrats, according to Fox News. Gingrich said Gabbard had already realized how alienated she was from "the great majority of the Democratic Party" when she ran for president. "Democratic Party...is now, frankly, a pretty weird party... And we've certainly seen among Latinos a huge drift towards the Republican Party," he claimed.
Gabbard is an American politician, a former US Army Reserve officer, and a political pundit, too. The 41-year-old served four terms in the US House of Representatives until she retired from it in 2021. In 2020, Gabbard ran for the White House before dropping out and supporting Biden. In 2012, Gabbard became the first Hindu member and the first Samoan-American voting member of Congress.