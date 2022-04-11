India

Modi to hold virtual meeting with Biden today: Details here

Written by Pratyush Deep Kotoky Apr 11, 2022, 10:29 am 2 min read

The Modi-Biden virtual meeting comes ahead of the fourth India-US 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a virtual meeting with the President of the United States, Joe Biden, on Monday, the Ministry of External Affairs stated on Sunday. In a statement, the ministry said, "The two leaders will review ongoing bilateral cooperation and exchange views on recent developments in South Asia, the Indo-Pacific region and global issues of mutual interest."

Context Why does this story matter?

The talks between the two top leaders assume significance in the wake of the Russian aggression against Ukraine.

Notably, India has been maintaining a neutral position on the matter through carefully crafted diplomatic messages to both the US-led West and Russia.

Details What will be discussed in the meeting?

Meanwhile, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said the two leaders will discuss cooperation on various issues. According to her, they include "ending the COVID-19 pandemic, countering the climate crisis, strengthening the global economy, and upholding a free, open, rules-based international order to bolster security, democracy, and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific." They will further discuss the development of an Indo-Pacific Economic Framework, Psaki added.

Information Russia-Ukraine war also on US's agenda

Moreover, the White House spokesperson also President Biden will also continue "close consultations on the consequences of Russia's brutal war against Ukraine and mitigating its destabilizing impact on global food supply and commodity markets."

India What is India's position on Russia-Ukraine war?

India so far maintained a balanced, neutral stand on the Russia-Ukraine crisis. While India did condemn Moscow over the Bucha killings, it had abstained from the resolution to suspend Russia from the UN Human Rights Council. India has also maintained it won't completely align with the US-led West on the issue—in view of its strategic interests with Russia, especially its dependence for defense supplies.