The USA needs to closely watch China as it might try to take over Afghanistan's Bagram air force base following the Taliban's takeover of Afghanistan and use Pakistan to get stronger against India, the USA's ex-envoy to the United Nations, Nikki Haley said. Haley said President Joe Biden has lost the trust of American allies after his hasty decision to withdraw troops from Afghanistan.

There are many challenges in front of the US: Haley

"There are many challenges in front of the US. The US needs to make sure that Americans are protected and the country's cybersecurity is strong because actors like Russia are going to continue to hack us because we show no signs of willingness to fight back," she said. In July, the US military left Bagram Airfield—its key base in Afghanistan after nearly 20 years.

Biden should strengthen our allies, modernize our military: Haley

"The biggest thing he (Biden) should do is strengthen our allies, strengthen those relationships, modernize our military, and make sure we are prepared for the cyber-crimes and the terrorist crimes that are headed our way," Haley said.

Biden administration needs to start connecting with allies: Haley

She said it's time that President Biden's administration reaches out to its key allies to assure them that the US will have their back. "The first thing you should do is immediately start connecting with our allies, whether it's Taiwan, Ukraine, Israel, India, Australia, Japan, all of them, and reassure them that we will have their back and that we need them," Haley said.

We're going to see jihadist recruitment campaigns: Haley

"Secondly, we need to make sure that we are going on an anti-terrorist effort across the world because with this moral victory that the jihadists have, you're going to see a heavy recruitment campaign around the world. You're going to see more lone wolf situations," Haley said. Haley slammed Biden for his disastrous withdrawal of US forces from Afghanistan.

Our allies are now negotiating without us: Haley

Haley said, "He (Biden) has lost the trust and confidence of every member of the military and the military families that I'm proud to be a part of." "He has lost the trust and confidence of our allies who are now negotiating without us because they don't know why we are doing what we're doing," she added.

Biden has lost trust and confidence of American people: Haley

Biden, she alleged, has lost the trust and confidence of the American people. "Jihadists are celebrating in the streets because America has run out of town and they left them with billions of dollars worth of equipment and ammunition as a housewarming present," she said.

The world is definitely a more dangerous place: Haley

"You couldn't ask for a more embarrassing, humiliating situation than what we have right now. The world is definitely a more dangerous place. Just because we are out of Afghanistan does not mean this war is over," Haley said.