'Agar Congress na hoti': PM rips apart Congress in Parliament

Written by Abhishek Sharma Feb 08, 2022, 02:50 pm

Picture via Sansad TV

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday launched a scathing attack on Congress, saying that the party never thought anything else before dynasty. "Had Congress ceased to be, democracy would've been free from dynasty. India would've walked on the path of national resolutions, instead of taking to foreign view," the PM said in the Parliament. There would be no Emergency, he added.

Gandhi Mahatma Gandhi wanted Congress to be disbanded: PM

In his fierce attack on Congress, the PM said, "It was said here that what would have happened if Congress had not been there. It is the result of the thinking of 'India is Indira, Indira is India." "Mahatma Gandhi wished that Congress should not exist. He knew what was going to happen. That's why he wanted Congress to be disbanded," the PM added.

Terrorism 'No caste politics, massacre of Sikhs, terrorism'

PM Modi said that if there was no Congress, there would be no caste politics and corruption would not have been institutionalized for decades. "If there was no Congress, there would have been no massacre of Sikhs, Punjab would not have burnt in the fire of terrorism," he said. There would've been no incident of daughters being thrown in tandoor (oven), he added.

Attack 'Some people believe that India was born in 1947'

Referring to Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge's remark, the PM said, "It was said in the House that Congress laid India's foundation & BJP just hoisted a flag. It wasn't said like a joke in the House. It's a result of serious thinking that's dangerous to nation." "Some people believe that India was born in 1947. Problems arise due to this thinking," he added.

Quote 'This democracy is not due to your generosity'

Modi said this mindset impacted policies of those who received the opportunity to work for the last 50 years. "Ye democracy aapki meherbani se nahi hai (This democracy is not due to your generosity). Those who strangulated democracy in 1975 should not speak on it."

Nation Why does Congress object to the idea of 'nation'?

The prime minister said when Congress was in power, it did not allow development in the country. Now when it is in opposition, it is hindering the development. He said that Congress now has objections to the nation. "If the idea of 'Nation' is unconstitutional, then why is your party called Indian National Congress?" he asked.

Nehru Nehru cared more about his image: PM

Modi didn't spare the first prime minister of India Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, saying that he ignored Goa due to which the state was under foreign rule for 15 more years. "Nehru ji felt that his image as an international leader would be tarnished, so when there were shots fired at Goans, our PM said I will not send the army," Modi said.