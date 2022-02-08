Politics

India's effort appreciated across world: Modi on India's COVID-19 fight

Written by Pratyush Deep Kotoky Feb 08, 2022, 01:28 pm 2 min read

Narendra Modi was replying to the Motion of Thanks to the President's address in Rajya Sabha.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Tuesday said the willpower and discipline of 130 crore Indians and the efforts of India in fighting COVID-19 are being appreciated across the world. He made the comments while replying to the Motion of Thanks to the President's address in Rajya Sabha. Modi also said COVID-19 is such a pandemic that humankind has never seen in the last 100 years.

Details Government gave push to MSMEs, farmers during pandemic: Modi

Modi said the government laid special emphasis on the MSME and farming sector during the pandemic to ensure no hindrance comes before them. He said this was needed for the welfare of people as the MSME sector provides the highest employment. "As a result, there was bumper productivity & govt made record purchases. Farmers received higher MSP. They received money directly into bank accounts."

MSME MSME sector is greatest beneficiary of Atmanirbhar Bharat: Modi

Talking about the MSME sector, Modi said this sector "benefited most from the government's Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative." The PLI (Production Linked Incentive) scheme launched by various ministries boosted India's manufacturing capacity, he said, noting the key role of MSMEs in manufacturing. Highlighting the contribution made by engineering goods--produced by MSMEs--in India's increasing export, Modi said it reflects the strength of the sector.

Quote People from MSME sector coming to defense sector: Modi

Modi further said, "People from the MSME sector are coming to the defense sector." "It's encouraging that people of the country have the ability, and they are coming forward to make the country self-reliant in the sector," he added.

Employment 1.2 crore youth got formal sector job: Modi

Citing payroll data from Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO), Modi said 1.2 crore youth got formal jobs in 2021. "Among them, 60-65 lakh were aged between 18 to 25 years," Modi said. Modi also said hiring has been doubled after COVID-19-related restrictions were lifted compared to the initial days of the pandemic. "Increase in export has also helped in creating employment," Modi added.