Ludhiana court blast leaves 2 dead, 4 injured; probe on

The blast reportedly took place in a bathroom on the second floor around 12:22 pm.

At least two people have died and four seriously injured in a blast inside the district court complex in Punjab's Ludhiana on Thursday. The blast reportedly took place inside a bathroom on the second floor around 12:22 pm. Reportedly, the high-intensity blast damaged the walls and roof of the bathroom and shattered glass of windows of nearby rooms.

Details Police started investigation

Police officials have reportedly reached the spot and cordoned off the area. Investigations to ascertain the nature and cause of the blast are still underway, reports added. Fire tenders and forensic teams have also reached the blast site and are examining the area. The entire court complex was vacated, and judges halted their ongoing courts, The Tribune reported.

Information Court was less crowded due to lawyers' protest

Hundreds of litigants with their attendants visit the court complex daily. However, there were not many litigants and their attendants at the court complex on Thursday as the lawyers were observing a strike, The Tribune reported. Moreover, the blast reportedly occurred in the old building, while the lawyers' chamber is located in the new building.

Channi CM Channi to visit the blast site

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi said he would be visiting the blast site soon. Some anti-national elements are doing such acts as Punjab Assembly elections are nearing, Channi told reporters, referring to the recent lynchings over alleged sacrilege. He also assured that the state government was on alert and vowed strict action. Reportedly, Channi is scheduled to visit Ludhiana's Mullanpur Dakha Thursday afternoon.

Quote Disturbing news: Former CM

Separately, former Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh said the Punjab Police should get to the bottom of the case. "Disturbing news of a blast at Ludhiana court complex. Saddened to know about the demise of 2 individuals...Praying for the recovery of those injured," he added.