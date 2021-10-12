Pakistani terrorist arrested in Delhi; AK-47, hand grenade recovered

The Delhi Police has arrested a Pakistani terrorist and recovered an AK-47 and hand grenade from him.

A terrorist from Pakistan, allegedly associated with the country's intelligence agency Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), has been arrested in Delhi. An AK-47 rifle and other firearms have also been recovered from his possession. The arrest took place around 9:20 pm on Monday at the accused's present address at Ramesh Park in Delhi's Laxmi Nagar area. Here are more details on this.

Details

He had been living in India for over 10 years

Mohammad Ashraf had been living in India for the past 10-15 years under a fake name, Ali Ahmed Noori. He had obtained Indian identity cards through fake documents. Besides the AK-47 rifle, the police also seized one hand grenade and two pistols with 50 rounds from his hideouts. Police believes he was planning a major terror attack in the capital city.

Quote

'A big terror plan foiled,' says Delhi Police chief

The source from where Ashraf had procured the arms is also under investigation, the police said. The Special Cell operation to catch him was monitored by Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana. "It is a good catch by Special Cell ahead of the festive season. A big terror plan has been foiled by our team," the police chief said.

Probe

Ashraf is a resident of Pakistan's Punjab province

Asraf told the police that he had also stayed in Kashmir for a few days, India Today reported. However, the police is verifying that claim. He has since been booked under relevant provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, Explosive Act, Arms Act, and other laws. He is a resident of Narowal in Pakistan's Punjab province.

Details

He had entered India through Siliguri border via Bangladesh

"He was sent through Siliguri border via Bangladesh. His handler from Pakistan had tasked him (to carry out terror operations)," said Pramod Kushwaha, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Special Cell. "He had acquired an Indian passport too, traveled to Thailand and Saudi Arabia. He married an Indian woman in Ghaziabad for documents and had acquired Indian ID from Bihar."

Information

Earlier, a Pakistan-based terror module was busted

Last month, the Delhi Police Special Cell had busted a Pakistan-based terror module and arrested six terror suspects, including two ISI-trained terrorists. The group was allegedly planning to carry out a series of blasts in all metro cities across India during the festive season.