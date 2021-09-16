Delhi: Rainfall this season so far highest since 1964

Delhi's September rainfall has breached the 400 mm mark

The bounteous monsoon this year has already dumped 1,159.4 mm of rainfall on Delhi till Thursday afternoon, the highest since 1964 and the third-highest ever, according to India Meteorological Department (IMD) data. Also, Delhi's September rainfall has breached the 400 mm mark. At 403 mm till Thursday afternoon, it is the highest precipitation in the month since 417.3 mm in September 1944.

Rainfall

It could become the second-wettest monsoon ever

To put things into perspective, the national capital had received 404 mm of rainfall in the entire 2019 monsoon period. The figures are subject to change as more rainfall is predicted in the city during the day. The weather experts say that it could become the second-wettest monsoon ever in Delhi by the time it withdraws.

Information

Normally, Delhi records 653.6 mm rainfall during the monsoon season. Last year, the capital gauged 648.9 mm of precipitation. Between June 1, when the monsoon season starts, and September 15, Delhi normally gets 614.3 mm of rainfall. The monsoon withdraws from Delhi by September 25.

Record

All-time record stands at 1,420.3 mm rainfall recorded in 1933

According to the IMD, the Safdarjung Observatory has received 1,159.4 mm rainfall this season till Thursday afternoon. It had gauged 1,155.6 mm rainfall in 1975 and 1,190.9 mm in 1964. The all-time record is 1,420.3 mm rainfall recorded in 1933. Earlier in the morning, the weather department issued an orange alert for moderate rain during the day. Light rain is likely on Friday.

Monsoon

On and off rains will continue till September 23-24

Mahesh Palawat, Vice President, Skymet Weather, a private forecasting agency, said, "On and off rains will continue till September 23-24, which means Delhi may record its second-wettest monsoon ever by the time it withdraws." This is only the third time in the last two decades that the monsoon rainfall in Delhi breached the 1,000 mm mark.

Information

City has recorded the wettest September in 77 years

Monsoon in September, in particular, has been bountiful for Delhi. The city has recorded 403 mm rainfall this month till Thursday afternoon, the highest in 77 years, according to IMD. Delhi gauged 417.3 mm of rainfall in September 1944, the highest in the 1901-2021 period.

September rainfall

September rainfall this year in sharp contrast to 2020

The September rainfall this year has been in marked contrast to 2020 when Delhi got a meager 20.9 mm precipitation in the month against the normal of 129.8 mm. Delhi recorded over 100 mm rainfall on two consecutive days at the start of September - 112.1 mm on September 1 and 117.7 mm on September 2. On September 11, it recorded 94.7 mm precipitation.