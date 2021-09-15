Delhi likely to witness another spell of rain

An orange alert has been issued for moderate rain in the city on Thursday

Having already received a copious amount of rain this month, Delhi is likely to witness another spell of light to moderate precipitation starting Wednesday night, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). An orange alert has been issued for moderate rain in the city on Thursday. Heavy rain is also expected at some isolated places.

Rainfall

Strong winds are predicted to sweep Delhi during the day

An orange alert is issued as a warning for extremely bad weather with the potential to disrupt commute with road and drain closures and interruption of power supply. Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 25.2 degree Celsius on Wednesday. Strong winds are predicted to sweep Delhi during the day and maximum temperature is likely to settle around 34 degree Celsius, a MeT forecast said.

Monsoon precipitation

Delhi recorded 1,146.4 mm of rainfall so far this season

Light rain is likely at night. Moderate rain is predicted over the next two days, which means Delhi is likely to witness another record for monsoon precipitation, an IMD official said. The capital has already recorded 1,146.4 mm of rainfall so far this monsoon season, the highest in 46 years and almost double the precipitation gauged last year.

Monsoon

City recorded the wettest September in 77 years till Tuesday

The Safdarjung observatory had gauged 1,150 mm of rainfall in the monsoon season in 1975. Normally, Delhi records 653.6 mm of rainfall during the monsoon season. Between June 1, when the monsoon starts, and September 14, Delhi normally gets 607.7 mm of rainfall. The monsoon has dumped 390 mm of rainfall in Delhi this month till Tuesday, the highest in September in 77 years.