WPL 2026: Sophie Devine stars as GG beat DC again

Gujarat Giants stole a close win against Delhi Capitals for the second time in the 2026 Women's Premier League season. The Giants managed to defend 174, though DC recovered well from 85/5. Niki Prasad and Sneh Rana staged DC's comeback with a 70-run stand, but Sophie Devine defended nine runs in the final over. Devine took four wickets as GG won by three runs.

Wickets Devine leaks runs after taking two wickets Despite getting a decent start, DC lost Shafali Verma (14) in the third over. Although Lizelle Lee and Laura Wolvaardt propelled DC past 50, the former fell to Devine. Devine's second wicket was skipper Jemimah Rodrigues (16). Although DC were in hot water, Prasad and Rana added 70 runs (31 balls). And Devine conceded four successive boundaries and a six in the 17th over.

Finish Devine denies DC victory Rana came into her own when 29 runs were required off 12 balls. Smashing Ashleigh Gardner for successive boundaries, Rana and Prasad helped DC plunder 20 runs from the over. DC smelled victory with just nine runs required off the final over. However, Devine dismissed both Rana (29 off 15 balls) and Prasad (47 off 24 balls) to steal a three-run win.

Figures Devine's maiden WPL four-fer Devine, who shone in the final over, finished with 4/37 from four overs. Rajeshwari Gayakwad also took three wickets for 20 runs in four overs. According to ESPNcricinfo, the former recorded her maiden four-wicket haul in the WPL. The GG seamer now has 24 wickets from 25 WPL matches at an average of 20.08. Her tally includes an economy of 8.33.

