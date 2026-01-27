WPL 2026: Shree Charani takes her maiden four-fer
What's the story
Delhi Capitals' Shree Charani was among the wickets against Gujarat Giants in Match 17 of the 2026 Women's Premier League (WPL) at BCA Stadium, Vadodara. She took four wickets as the Giants managed 174/9 in 20 overs. While Charani recorded her maiden four-wicket haul in the WPL, Beth Mooney bolstered GG's innings with a half-century. Here are the key stats.
Bowling brilliance
Charani takes four wickets
As mentioned, Shree Charani was the standout bowler for the Capitals, taking four wickets. The left-arm spinner first defused the Anushka Sharma threat. The latter departed after scoring a 25-ball 39. Her next victims were Georgia Wareham, Kashvee Gautam, and Kashvee Gautam. Charani, the pick of DC's bowlers, conceded 31 runs in her four overs.
Information
A look at her stats
According to ESPNcricinfo, Charani recorded her maiden four-wicket haul in the WPL. Since making her WPL debut for DC last year, the Indian spinner has raced to 16 wickets from nine games at an average of 18.18. Her tally includes an economy of 8-plus.