Charani took four wickets against Gujarat Giants (Image Source: X/@wplt20)

WPL 2026: Shree Charani takes her maiden four-fer

By Parth Dhall 10:55 pm Jan 27, 202610:55 pm

What's the story

Delhi Capitals' Shree Charani was among the wickets against Gujarat Giants in Match 17 of the 2026 Women's Premier League (WPL) at BCA Stadium, Vadodara. She took four wickets as the Giants managed 174/9 in 20 overs. While Charani recorded her maiden four-wicket haul in the WPL, Beth Mooney bolstered GG's innings with a half-century. Here are the key stats.