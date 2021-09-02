Rains lead to waterlogging woes, traffic disruptions in Delhi

The capital has recorded 229.8 mm rainfall since Tuesday morning

Several areas of Delhi witnessed waterlogging and traffic snarls for the second day in a row as the city continued to receive rains on Thursday. According to the Public Works Department (PWD) and the Delhi Traffic Police, some areas that witnessed waterlogging include Azad Market underpass, Ring Road near WHO building, ITO, near AIIMS flyover on Aurobindo Marg, Palam underpass, etc.

Delhi Traffic Police advised commuters to avoid waterlogged streets

Waterlogging also resulted in traffic congestion on important road stretches. Some of the road stretches include ITO, Vikas Marg, Dhaula Kuan, Ring Toad, Rohtak Road, Punjabi Bagh, Karampura, etc. The Delhi Traffic Police advised commuters to avoid waterlogged streets. Traffic movement is closed at the Azad market underpass (both carriageways) due to waterlogging.

People uploaded videos of waterlogged streets on social media

Traffic is affected from Nangloi to Mundka due to waterlogging, the traffic police said in a series of tweets. People also uploaded videos of waterlogged streets on social media. In a purported video, vehicles are seen wading through knee-deep water on the Ring Road near the WHO building. A DTC (Delhi Transport Corporation) cluster bus is also seen stuck in the waterlogged street.

Traffic jams have become a routine affair during monsoon: Commuter

"Tall claims of the government, as well as civic bodies of cleaning the drains, have fallen flat as heavy waterlogging can be seen everywhere. Traffic jams due to waterlogged streets have become a routine affair during monsoon," a commuter, stuck in a jam, said. Nearly 10-20 waterlogging complaints were received so far and all were being dealt with on priority, a PWD official said

Water pumps have been put in place to ooze out water from inundated areas. Our staff is working round-the-clock, he said. The capital has recorded 229.8 mm rainfall since Tuesday morning, surpassing the September average of 129.8 mm precipitation by a big margin. Usually, it gauges only 16.7 mm rainfall on the first two days of the month.