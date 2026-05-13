Why did THIS incident 'crush' Rajinikanth's ego?

Superstar Rajinikanth recently shared a memorable experience at The Art of Living International Centre. Speaking at an event to celebrate the ashram's 45 years and Sri Sri Ravi Shankar's 70th birthday, he recalled being surrounded by nature and happy people during his visit. Amidst this all, he recalled one incident that "crushed" his ego.

Unexpected encounter 'I thought naturally people would be there...' Years ago, during his visit, Shankar suggested a tour of the ashram. Rajinikanth, however, was apprehensive about drawing attention from fans. "I thought naturally people would be there and they would recognize me, shout my name, ask for a photo, and stuff." "Thousands of people were there. To be frank, not even a single person looked at me..." "Forget about photos and autographs; not even a single person looked at or spoke to me."

Twitter Post Twitter Post VIDEO | Recalling his earlier visit to the Art of Living, actor Rajinikanth (@rajinikanth) brought the house down with his humorous take, said, 'nobody even looked at me'.#Rajinikanthpic.twitter.com/JPZGgxtLMv — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) May 12, 2026

Advertisement

Humbling experience 'I have met many politicians and industrialists...' Rajinikanth further added, "I was waving, but no one looked at me...I have met many politicians and industrialists, but this incident crushed my ego." He emphasized that the power of spirituality surpasses any worldly fame. "Stardom comes and goes, maybe it stays for a while. But this [spiritual] stardom is supreme stardom."

Advertisement