1st Test: Najmul Shanto slams twin 80-plus scores vs Pakistan

Pakistan were bowled out for 386 in reply to Bangladesh's first innings score of 413/10. Despite a tough start on the fourth day with two early wickets lost in their second innings, Bangladesh were powered by their captain Shanto and Mominul Haque . The duo added 105 runs for the third wicket before Mominul departed for 56 . Having completed his fifty on the rain-hit Day 4, Shanto continued to bat well on Day 5. He eventually fell to Noman Ali.

Stats

Shanto closing in on 2,500 Test runs

Having made a 130-ball 101 in the first innings, Shanto made 87 off 150 balls in his second outing (7 fours). Across 40 Tests, the southpaw has raced to 2,486 runs at an average of 34.05, as per ESPNcricinfo. His tally now includes nine hundreds and six fifties. He now has 378 runs across 11 innings against Pakistan at 34.36. Shanto now has five tons and four fifties on home soil. The tally includes 1,253 runs at 29.83.