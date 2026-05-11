Telugu actor Bharath Kanth, cinematographer Trilok die in road accident

Telugu actor K Bharath Kanth (31) and another person, identified as G Sai Trilok (31), died in a road accident on Hyderabad 's Outer Ring Road on Sunday. The incident happened near Adibatla when the car they were traveling in collided with a container truck. Both victims were from Andhra Pradesh 's Nellore district and reportedly died on the spot due to the impact of the crash.

Incident specifics Police registered a case to investigate further The accident occurred late at night when Kanth, who was driving the car, lost control and crashed into a container truck ahead of them. The impact was so severe that the rear wheels of the truck were reportedly dislodged from their base. Police reached the scene promptly and have since registered a case to investigate further.

Career highlights Who was Kanth? Looking at his career Kanth was a popular figure among Telugu digital audiences, known for his work as a dancer, content creator, and actor. He had a significant social media following with nearly 40K followers on Instagram and around 30K subscribers on YouTube. In addition to his digital content creation, Kanth also acted in Telugu films such as Tenant and Gramam. Meanwhile, Trilok reportedly worked as a cinematographer and YouTube content creator.

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Viral post His last Instagram post has now gone viral Following the news of his tragic accident, Kanth's last Instagram post has gone viral. The post, uploaded on April 24, featured him at a mall in Bangkok, Thailand, with a caption that read: "Naan itha solliye aaganum. Nee avvalavu azhagu! (I have to say this. You are such a beautiful)."

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