Mahesh Babu-Kriti Sanon's '1: Nenokkadine' to re-release on May 31

Mahesh Babu 's psychological thriller 1: Nenokkadine is set to return to theaters on May 31. The film was originally released in January 2014 and received mixed reviews before gaining a cult following over the years. Directed by Sukumar, it also stars Kriti Sanon in her acting debut.

Special occasion Why the re-release date is special The re-release of 1: Nenokkadine has been timed to coincide with the birth anniversary of legendary actor Krishna, Babu's father. The film was released during Sankranthi on January 10, 2014. The production banner took to its X (formerly Twitter) handle and wrote, "Rockstar Gautham is ready to set the screens on fire again."

Film synopsis What is the film all about? The film follows Babu as Gautham, a rock star with schizophrenia who believes three men killed his parents. The story takes a turn as Gautham tries to uncover the truth about his identity, memory, and family's hidden history. The film also stars Nassar, Pradeep Rawat, Anu Hasan, Kelly Dorji, and Sayaji Shinde, among others.

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