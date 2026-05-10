Vijay becomes TN's new CM, DMK congratulates actor-politician

Actor-turned-politician Vijay was sworn in as the new Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu after his party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), secured enough support to form a government. The TVK emerged as the single largest party with 108 seats in the 234-member Assembly but fell short of a simple majority by 10 seats. However, with support from Congress (5), CPI (2), CPI(M) (2), VCK, and IUML, the alliance strength swelled to 120.

Political maneuvering DMK congratulates Vijay, credits Stalin for persuading allies DMK spokesperson A Sarvanan credited outgoing Chief Minister MK Stalin for persuading allies to support the TVK. He said, "Congratulations to the new Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu Vijay. He has been able to become the chief minister with the help of DMK allies. Our leader MK Stalin does not want a constitutional crisis and he persuaded allies (to join hands with the TVK) after extensive consultations."

Accusations made Congress's move 'betrayal' of alliance: Stalin Earlier, the Congress party was criticized by Sarvanan for switching support from DMK to TVK despite winning seats due to DMK's ground efforts. Stalin also slammed the Congress for its decision to switch support. He called their move a "betrayal" of the alliance and thanked Left parties and VCK for their continued support. Despite not winning a majority, Stalin said DMK would play a "constructive opposition" role and respect decisions taken by allied parties.

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