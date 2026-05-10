'Nobody talks about postpartum': Kiara on 'identity shift' after motherhood

Bollywood actor Kiara Advani recently opened up about her postpartum journey on Raj Shamani's podcast. She welcomed her first child , a baby girl, with her husband and actor Sidharth Malhotra in July 2025. The actor spoke candidly about the emotional and physical toll of motherhood, saying that it has been a massive "identity shift."

Motherhood 'It has taken me six months...' Advani said, "Nobody talks about postpartum, and it should be spoken about more." "It (motherhood) is such an identity shift. It is such a new world, and in that moment, it is difficult for the woman going through it to give herself grace." "It takes time. It has taken me six months... In the past six months, I have just told myself: Just give yourself grace."

Self-discovery On nurturing relationship with herself The actor revealed that she has always been "so other-centric," but since her baby's birth, she has finally found time to nurture her relationship with herself. "For me, my whole life, I have been so other-centric that what's changed since my baby was born is that I finally found time to nurture that relationship that I need to have with myself."

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Motherhood On setting boundaries, not being overly critical Advani emphasized that everything about a person changes after becoming a parent. She said, "Everything in you as a person, as a personality, everything changes." "I feel before becoming a mom and after becoming a mom, I am a completely different person in every way." The actor also shared how she learned to set boundaries and not be overly critical of herself during this journey.

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Parenting How does she plan to raise her daughter? When asked how she would raise her daughter, Advani said she wants her to live freely, make her own choices, and learn from her mistakes without any rules or expectations. She also spoke about Malhotra's relaxed approach to parenting, saying he wouldn't restrict their daughter but instead teach her to decide what's right for her.