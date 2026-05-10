Sidharth-Tamannaah's 'Vvan' gets comic book ahead of release

The makers of the upcoming Bollywood film Vvan: Force Of The Forrest have taken a unique approach to promote their movie by launching a comic book titled The Legend Of Vvan . This rare move was revealed at the Mumbai Comic Con 2026 on Saturday (May 9). The event was attended by stars Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia , along with Ektaa Kapoor, director Deepak Kumar Mishra, and Arunabh Kumar.

Comic book launch Malhotra's funny take on the comic book cover During the event, Malhotra and Bhatia were greeted with a roaring response from the audience. Their appearance on stage was met with loud cheers, especially for Bhatia. Malhotra humorously addressed the comic book cover featuring him riding a bike with Bhatia as his pillion passenger. He joked, "Vvan as a team is super super excited. This is just a small teaser into the world of Vvan. Most of the boys are very upset that I am in front, covering Tamannaah!"

Film details 'Vvan' teaser introduces mythical world Kapoor teased that there are many "Easter eggs" in the film. She added, "This is not a folklore. It'll give birth to many conspiracy theories. It's the genesis of a whole new world. I am sure there is going to be a lot of fan fiction after the movie." The comic book serves as an introduction to the mystical forests of Vvan, where mythical creatures and ancient folklore come alive through thrilling battles and hidden secrets.

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