Mominul Haque becomes 3rd Bangladeshi to 5,000 Test runs: Stats 

Mominul Haque has entered the history books by becoming the third Bangladeshi batter to complete 5,000 runs in Test cricket . He achieved this milestone on the fourth day of the first Test against Pakistan at Mirpur's Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium. Mominul reached the landmark with a boundary off Noman Ali and went on to score a half-century. The left-handed batter was eventually dismissed for 56 runs. Here are the key stats.

Partnership details Shanto, Mominul power Bangladesh with century stand Pakistan were bowled out for 386 in reply to Bangladesh's first innings score of 413/10. Despite a tough start on the fourth day with two early wickets lost in their second innings, Bangladesh were powered by their captain Najmul Hossain Shanto and Mominul. The duo added 105 runs for the third wicket, extending Bangladesh's lead past 150 runs. Mominul was eventually dismissed for 56 by Pakistan's pacer Shaheen Afridi.

Career Mominul joins Mushfiqur and Tamim Mominul, who made 91 in the first innings, managed 56 off 120 balls in his latest outing (4 fours). With this effort, Mominul has raced to 5,006 runs from 76 Test matches (141 innings) at an average of 38.21. This was his 27th fifty in Tests. He also owns 13 tons. The southpaw joined Mushfiqur Rahim (6,500-plus) and Tamim Iqbal (5,134) in terms of players with 5,000-plus Test runs for Bangladesh, as per ESPNcricinfo.

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