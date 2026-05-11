Mominul Haque becomes 3rd Bangladeshi to 5,000 Test runs: Stats
What's the story
Mominul Haque has entered the history books by becoming the third Bangladeshi batter to complete 5,000 runs in Test cricket. He achieved this milestone on the fourth day of the first Test against Pakistan at Mirpur's Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium. Mominul reached the landmark with a boundary off Noman Ali and went on to score a half-century. The left-handed batter was eventually dismissed for 56 runs. Here are the key stats.
Partnership details
Shanto, Mominul power Bangladesh with century stand
Pakistan were bowled out for 386 in reply to Bangladesh's first innings score of 413/10. Despite a tough start on the fourth day with two early wickets lost in their second innings, Bangladesh were powered by their captain Najmul Hossain Shanto and Mominul. The duo added 105 runs for the third wicket, extending Bangladesh's lead past 150 runs. Mominul was eventually dismissed for 56 by Pakistan's pacer Shaheen Afridi.
Career
Mominul joins Mushfiqur and Tamim
Mominul, who made 91 in the first innings, managed 56 off 120 balls in his latest outing (4 fours). With this effort, Mominul has raced to 5,006 runs from 76 Test matches (141 innings) at an average of 38.21. This was his 27th fifty in Tests. He also owns 13 tons. The southpaw joined Mushfiqur Rahim (6,500-plus) and Tamim Iqbal (5,134) in terms of players with 5,000-plus Test runs for Bangladesh, as per ESPNcricinfo.
Numbers
Nearly 3,500 runs in home Tests
Mominul now owns 3,467 runs across 43 home Tests at an average of 48.8. This was his 17th fifty, as he also owns 11 tons. 499 of his runs have come in eight Tests against Pakistan at 33.26 (50s: 5). This was Mominul's 53rd fifty in First-Class cricket. Playing his 163rd match (286 innings), he has raced to 10,730 runs at an average of 39-plus. Besides his 53 fifties, he has smashed 29 tons as well.