Several bodies found inside train near US-Mexico border

Multiple bodies were discovered inside a Union Pacific cargo train in Laredo, Texas , on Sunday afternoon. The incident took place near the US-Mexico border and has triggered a major investigation by local authorities. The Laredo Police Department responded to the scene near mile marker 13, close to 12100 Jim Young Way, around 2:30pm local time.

Ongoing probe Identities and nationalities of deceased remain unknown While police have confirmed the presence of multiple bodies inside the train, they have not disclosed the exact number or identities of the deceased. As of Sunday night, no details regarding possible survivors were released by investigators. The identities and nationalities of those found inside the cargo train remain a mystery as authorities continue their investigation with federal partners and medical examiners.

Unanswered questions Cause of death yet to be determined Authorities have not confirmed the cause of death or how long the bodies may have been inside the railcar. The discovery comes amid a heatwave in South Texas, with temperatures reaching nearly 95 degrees Fahrenheit in Laredo on Sunday. However, authorities have yet to confirm if heat exposure played a role in these deaths.

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Migrant theory Speculation surrounding migrant deaths The location of the incident has led to speculation that the deceased could be migrants trying to cross the border through freight routes. Laredo is directly across from Nuevo Laredo and is a major trade corridor between the United States and Mexico. Freight trains passing through this area have been used by migrants and smuggling networks to evade checkpoints on highways.

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