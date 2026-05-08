Mominul Haque hammers his fourth Test fifty vs Pakistan: Stats 

Mominul Haque made a strong statement with the bat on Day 1 of the first Test between Bangladesh and Pakistan at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur. While batting at three, the left-handed batter played a sublime 91-run knock. His knock was headlined by a massive partnership with skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto. Meanwhile, this was his fourth Test fifty against Pakistan.

Partnership highlights A steady partnership between Shanto and Haque Shanto and Haque's partnership flourished after the hosts were reduced to 31/2. They added 170 runs in tandem before Shanto fell for 101. Meanwhile, Mominul brought up his fifty in a composed manner, looking particularly elegant on the back foot. He further added 75 runs with Mushfiqur Rahim, taking the Tigers near 300. The former was unfortunate to miss out on a ton as Noman Ali trapped him lbw.

Stats Mominul closing in on 5,000 Test runs Mominul's knock of 91 came from 200 balls. He hammered 10 fours. With this effort, Mominul has raced to 4,950 runs from 76 Test matches at an average of 38.07. This was his 26th fifty in Tests. He also owns 13 tons. As per ESPNcricinfo, Mominul now owns 3,411 runs in home Tests at 48.72 (100s: 11, 50s: 16). 443 of his runs have come in eight Tests against Pakistan at 31.64 (50s: 4).

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