Najmul Hossain Shanto gets to his ninth Test hundred: Stats 

Pakistan pacers made the new ball talk and reduced Bangladesh to 31/2. Shanto and Mominul Haque then put together a solid 170-run partnership for the third wicket, helping the hosts recover from a shaky start. The former was the aggressor in the partnership as he brought his hundred just before teo. However, the southpaw fell to Mohammad Abbas soon after.

Stats

Ninth Test hundred for Shanto

Shanto was eventually dismissed for a well-made 101 runs off 130 balls, hitting 12 fours and two sixes. Playing his 40th Test, the southpaw has raced to 2,399 runs at an average of 33.31, as per ESPNcricinfo. This was his ninth hundred, as he also owns five fifties. He now has 140 runs across five innings against Pakistan at 28. Shanto now has four tons on home soil. The tally includes 1,233 runs at 39.77.